Real Madrid are planning to go big for Arsenal defender William Saliba in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing what the Gunners could do in the event of a bid from Los Blancos as a top Liverpool star has been backed to move to the Santiago Bernabeu along with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

One of the areas that Madrid need to address in the summer of 2025 is their defence. Eder Militao is injured at the moment, while Antonio Rudiger is 31 and David Alaba is 32 and has had injury issues of his own. Raul Asensio has looked promising, but he is still only 21.

It has been so dire for Madrid this season that head coach Carlo Ancelotti has had to play Aurelien Tchouameni in central defence despite the Frenchman being a midfielder by trade.

According to RMC Sport, Madrid have decided to sign a top-class defender in the summer of 2025 and have made Arsenal and France international star William Saliba “an absolute priority”.

There were rumours last month that Madrid had already been in touch with Saliba’s entourage over a summer transfer, and now it is being reported in the French media that the defending Spanish and European champions are planning to go all out for the 23-year-old defender.

The Gunners do not want to sell Saliba, who has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world and has been described as a “phenomenal” and “aggressive” player by Arsenal legend Martin Keown.

Arsenal will demand a huge transfer fee, and Madrid are aware that they will need to make a world-record bid and make Saliba the most expensive defender in history to get a deal done.

Harry Maguire holds the record for being the most expensive defender in football history.

Manchester United paid Leicester City £80million for Maguire in the summer of 2019.

Virgil van Dijk tipped to join Real Madrid

Virgil van Dijk was once the world’s most expensive defender when Liverpool paid Southampton £75million for the Dutchman in January 2018.

Van Dijk has gone from strength to strength at Liverpool and is still a world-class centre-back at the age of 33.

The Netherlands international centre-back is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and his former Southampton teammate Jose Fonte has tipped him for a potential move to Madrid as a free agent at the end of the season.

Madrid are also trying to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, with a report in Spain this week claiming that it is 90% certain that the defender will move to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer.

Fonte told Mundo Deportivo: “Van Dijk would thrive at Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him at one of those clubs next season.”

The Portuguese defender added: “I wouldn’t be surprised to see him at one of those clubs next season, because those clubs will be looking for defenders who are as reliable as Van Dijk and everyone will be watching if he reaches the end of the season without signing a new contract.

“He can still play at the highest level and has shown that he can take care of himself. He will have no problem staying at the highest level for three or four more years.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Brahim Diaz to Liverpool, Theo Hernandez competition

While Madrid are keen on a deal for Alexander-Arnold, there is a chance that Los Blancos could lose one of their own players to Liverpool.

A report has claimed that Liverpool are keen on signing Brahim Diaz from Madrid in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is a huge fan of Diaz and is keen on working with the winger at Anfield.

While Diaz is an important player in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, he is not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup.

One player that Madrid do not want to let go of is Endrick. While the striker is not a regular in Los Blancos’ starting linup, he is only 18 and is one for the future.

Reports in Spain this week stated that West Ham United made an ambitious move for Endrick in the January transfer window.

The Premier League club approached the Brazil international striker’s entourage with a view to signing him on loan until the end of the season.

Endrick turned down the chance to move to West Ham, with Madrid also not in the mood to entertain any offers for the teenager.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Madrid are facing competition from Manchester City for Theo Hernandez.

Our Italian transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Madrid are the most serious suitors for Hernandez, but defending Premier League champions Man City are now showing interest in the left-back.

Hernandez was on the books of Madrid from 2017 until 2019 when he switched to Serie A club AC Milan.

