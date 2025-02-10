Real Madrid have received a potential boost in their quest to sign William Saliba in the summer transfer window, with the Arsenal defender refusing to deny if he would stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the season, as Los Blancos hold an advantage in the race for a top Serie A attacking midfielder that the Gunners are also keen on.

Saliba has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and is a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team. After loan spells at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille, the 23-year-old has become a more mature defender, with many already considering him to be world class and comparing him to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

Madrid are aiming to sign a top defender in the summer transfer window. Eder Militao and David Alaba have had injury problems, while Antonio Rudiger is his 30s now.

Recent reports in France claimed that Madrid are planning to make a bid for Saliba in the summer transfer window.

While Arsenal do not want to sell the 23-year-old, Los Blancos plan to test the Gunners’ resolve to hold onto him with a bid that would make Saliba the world’s most expensive defender of all time.

That would put the north London club into a huge dilemma, with Madrid believing that such a bid could tempt the Gunners into cashing in on Saliba.

A report in January claimed that Madrid had already been in touch with Saliba’s entourage over a potential move in the summer transfer window.

A video has now emerged of Saliba directly addressing Madrid’s interest during Arsenal’s trip to Dubai, as posted on talkSPORT.

While asking him to sign an Arsenal shirt, the fan told the defender: “Saliba, Champions League, please! Never go [Real] Madrid!”

Saliba responded to the Arsenal supporter’s demand with a huge smile on his smile, and, crucially, did NOT say that he would stay at the Emirates Stadium and not move to Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid have advantage over Arsenal in Nico Paz race

Arsenal are showing interest in Nico Paz, according to reports in Italy, with Serie A giants Inter Milan also keen on a deal for the attacking midfielder.

Paz has been on the books of Como since the summer of 2024 and has been a revelation in Serie A.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has scored five goals and given four assists in 22 matches in all competitions for Como this season.

While Arsenal and Inter are interested in Paz, it is Madrid who have the advantage in the race for the youngster.

Los Blancos inserted a buyback clause in Paz’s deal when they sold him to Como last summer and reportedly plan to exercise it.

Moreover, the youngster himself has publicly said that he hopes to return to Madrid one day in the future.

Paz said: “For now, I’m not planning my future yet; I’m focused on Como.

“Then, who knows? My dream would be to play for Real Madrid again one day.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Zubimendi confidence, Vinicius Junior blow

Madrid will take on Manchester City away from home at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

It is the first leg of the Knockout Round playoff tie between the two European giants, who both failed to automatically qualify for the Round of 16 this season.

Ahead of the big clash, Man City manager Pep Guardiola has named Madrid stars Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe as exceptional players who are impossible to stop.

Guardiola said: It’s impossible to control these players in 90/120/200 minutes.

“They are exceptional, everyone knows it: how they combine, the skill in the one-on-one, how they keep the ball, the four are exceptional and we have to try to reduce their participation.”

Madrid hope to get even better in the middle of the park next season with the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are keen on a deal for Zubimendi and are willing to trigger the £51million release clause in his contract.

However, latest reports have claimed that Los Blancos are confident that the Spain international midfielder will move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior is one of the biggest names in world football and is a Madrid superstar.

There is no surprise then that Los Blancos are keen on hanging onto the Brazil international forward and offered him a new contract in January.

However, Vinicius Junior reportedly turned down that offer, with the Saudi Pro League telling his camp in December that he will be a big target for them in the summer transfer window.

