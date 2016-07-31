Williams tipped for Swansea exit as duo are linked to £10m move

Arsenal and Everton are being linked with a £10million move for Wales defender Ashley Williams amid reports Swansea are reluctantly set to cash in on the in-demand centre-half.

Williams, 31, who led Wales into the semi-finals of Euro 2016, has two years left to run on his contract at the Liberty Stadium, but it’s being reported that the Swans are willing to cash in on the player, amid claims he has expressed a wish to try his luck elsewhere.

The Sunday People claim Everton have already agreed a £10million fee with the Swans for Williams and also state the defender has played his last match for the the club after being left out of Saturday’s friendly against Wolves.

But Arsene Wenger is also keen to bolster his squad and the Sunday Express claims they too will target Williams with Per Mertesacker ruled out for at least the first half of the season after knee surgery. Sunday morning’s papers linked the Gunners with a move for West Brom defender Jonny Evans.

Williams was an influential voice as Chris Coleman’s side reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016 and he can expect to double his £2m-a-year contract by moving to the Toffees.