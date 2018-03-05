Willian discusses Chelsea exit talk amid rumours of Man Utd move

Chelsea attacker Willian has discussed his future plans amid strong rumours that Manchester United are ready to make a summer bid for him.

The Brazilian forward has been in and out of Antonio Conte’s starting line-up this season, although he has been more of a regular in recent weeks and has been back among the goals again.

However, that has not stopped speculation that Chelsea are ready to offload the 29-year-old – with United boss Jose Mourinho a big admirer of the former Shakhtar Donetsk man.

Willian though insists that he is happy at the club and does not want to go anywhere, telling Planeta SporTV: “My goal is to stay here at Chelsea. Unless Chelsea does not want me anymore, there you have to find another club (laughs). Staying here for many more years. Even if it is possible to renew contract.

“About this, we have not talked yet. It might happen. I’m adapted. I’m five years old at the end of the season, I’ve won titles. Anyway, I have the fan’s affection too. I intend to continue here until the end of my contract, to renew, to continue for more years.”

As for being in and out of the side this season, he added: “I always want to play, I always want to be playing. Of course you can not play all the games. Especially when you have a game every three days.

“It is impossible to play every game. But the greater number of games, I always want to always be playing. It’s up to the trainer too, what he’s planning to do.

“Sometimes, in a game of cup, a game that can be more relaxed, it may be that it mixes the team a bit more. I’m of the opinion that I like to always be playing. I always want to be playing. I like being in the field.”