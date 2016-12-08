Willian explains why he turned down Tottenham for Chelsea

Willian has recalled his transfer to Chelsea in 2013 and has lifted the lid for the first time about why he opted to reject a rival approach from Tottenham.

The Brazilian winger made the switch to the Blues from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, with Chelsea believed to have paid £30million for his services.

The 28-year-old had been a target of Liverpool, but it was Tottenham who came closest to landing the player prior to Chelsea making their move.

“I don’t know how I can explain that moment,” Willian told Chelsea’s YouTube channel. “But it was the best moment I think in my life when I signed with Chelsea because it was my dream to come here.

“When I came I am very, very happy to play for Chelsea, to win titles here, so I am very, very happy.

“Yes, it was difficult. But I didn’t sign. When at the last moment Chelsea call me I say I’m sorry but I go to Chelsea, that’s my dream.

“I have to go there, I don’t care. I go there.”

