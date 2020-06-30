Chelsea star Willian favours Man Utd move for one major reason

Chelsea star Willian could still move to Manchester United because he wants to stay in England, according to reports.

The Brazil international is poised to become a free agent at the end of the season. And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could swoop for the winger, whose time at Stamford Bridge is coming to a close.

The 31-year-old did agree a short-term deal to stay at the club for the remainder of the season. However, he will not get the three-year contract he craves in west London.

Chelsea are also looking to sign younger options in his position. They have already brought in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, both of whom can play wide.

And the Daily Mail claims that United are ready to pounce for a player, who has also been linked with Barcelona.

The reports states that Willian could favour a move to Old Trafford because he wants to continue playing in England.

United have already raided Chelsea for two of their players in recent years. Juan Mata joined in 2014, while Nemanja Matic moved to the Red Devils in 2017.

Solskjaer could move for Willian after United decided that they would not pay more than £50m for top target Jadon Sancho.

