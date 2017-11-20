Willian flat bats Palmeiras claims, but admits Man Utd interest

Chelsea star Willian has responded to reports linking him with moves to Palmeiras in his native Brazil and Manchester United.

The winger, who started his career with Corinthians before moving to Europe with Shakhtar Donetsk, has cut a frustrated figure at Stamford Bridge this summer, starting just eight of the Blues’ 18 matches played so far.

And with just one goal to his name so far – in the Carabao Cup clash against Everton almost a month ago – there have been reports that Chelsea are willing to cash in on the former Anzhi Makhachkala star.

Reports from Brazil claimed that Willian had opened negotiations with Palmeiras over a potential transfer in 2018, news given further impetus via journalist Sandro Barboza, who wrote on Twitter: “Palmeiras and William are negotiating.star.

“The Chelsea player liked the proposal and can play in Verdão in 2018. Remember that negotiating is not hiring. But the business is well underway.”

However, the Chelsea star promptly shut down the rumours, by replying: “Hello Sandro, all right? Sorry, but I’m not negotiating with Palmeiras and my agent has received no contact from the club. I have no plans to return to Brazil right now. A hug!”

At 29 however, Chelsea know the player’s value will drop the older he gets and the closer towards the end of his contract he gets.

And further reports have suggested the star could yet move to Old Trafford and link up again with Jose Mourinho.

Commenting on claims in Brazilian publication UOL he had spoken with Manchester United, Willian confirmed: “I had contact with Manchester United but I was not close to leaving.

“Of course, sometimes you get upset that you’re not playing. But that doesn’t mean you do not like the club or the people who work there.”

