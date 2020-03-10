Chelsea star Willian has seemingly alerted other clubs to his availability after admitting he does not know where his future lies this summer.

The Brazilian, who will soon be out of contract, is holding out for a new three-year deal at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea holding firm at two – something which would already goes against the club’s policy of offering players over the age of 30 nothing more than a one-year extension.

The 31-year-old has scored seven goals and added six assists in all competitions this season and has been a valuable asset, given that Frank Lampard’s main focus has been on giving the younger players more game time in west London.

But with contract talks having stalled, the winger’s future remains very much up in the air.

“I still don’t know,” Willian told ESPN Brazil. “There’s nothing with any [other] team. There’s no offer from any team.

“My negotiation for now is with Chelsea. There’s still nothing concrete from any team. And the situation with Chelsea is still that way.

“Chelsea offered me two, I demanded three, and it stopped there. There’s nothing much.”

Rumours of a move to a potential London rival emerged after Willian’s wife, Vanessa Martins, posted a video on her social media of her and the couple’s two daughters at Chelsea’s win over Everton on Sunday.

In the video, Martins, repeatedly asked her daughters if they liked London and said that their days “are numbered” at Chelsea and that “good things are on the way”.

That would appear to hint at a potential move to Tottenham, who came close to signing the winger before he joined Chelsea in 2013, while Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus are also watching Willian’s situation closely.

Willian added: “Look, I always like to make it very clear the respect I have for this club, the affection I have for Chelsea too.

“Regardless of my situation, whether I’ll stay or not, one thing I can say: I’ll always try to do my best, give my best on the pitch for this team. There’s really no offer from any club.

“So I wanted to make this very clear, that I’m still a Chelsea player, and I’ll always try to do my best until the end of my contract. Whether I stay or not, we’ll see that in the future.

“We really like London, I’ve said this many times. It’s a city that my family and I love to live in, we love the city. We love the city and I really don’t know why she posted it.

“It really is because the situation of the contract here isn’t easy. But I hope that in the next few weeks or months this can be sorted. And then you’ll know if I’ll stay or not. But what I can say is that I’ll always try to do my best for the team.”

