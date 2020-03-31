Veteran Chelsea star gives Tottenham hope of summer deal

Chelsea attacker Willian has seemingly given Tottenham a big lift in their bid to sign him this summer.

The Blues veteran has been at Stamford Bridge since 2013, when he joined from Anzhi Makhachkala in a £30million move after initially snubbing a switch to Spurs.

The Brazilian has proven to be one of the club’s best signings of the Premier League era, making over 300 appearances in all competitions and scoring 59 goals.

But it would appear that his time in west London is coming to an end, with Willian wanting a new three-year contract but Chelsea only willing to offer a two-year deal.

And with contract negotiations having failed to yield a breakthrough, Willian is now “expected” to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

Spurs, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have all been credited with interest in the player, who currently earns £120,000 per week, but it would appear that Willian is not thinking beyond staying in London.

He told ESPN: “My desire is to stay in the Premier League, but I don’t rule out playing in other leagues, no.

“I’m going to play until the end of the season and see what happens. I’m very used to England.”

