Willian: “I’m glad to know that clubs have to admire my work”

Chelsea star Willian has confirmed that Jose Mourinho made enquiries about bringing the Brazilian to Manchester United last summer.

Willian worked under the Portuguese coach at Stamford Bridge when he signed from Anzhi Makhachkala for a fee of €35million in the summer of 2013, becoming one of Mourinho’s first signings during his second stint at the club.

The Brazilian’s willingness to work hard for the team made him one of Mourinho’s favourites, and the 28-year-old admitted he could have been reunited with his former manager at Old Trafford this season.

When asked whether any club approached Chelsea to sign him, Willian told Globo Esporte: “Concrete I do not know, right? But there was interest, yes.

“It was (from) Manchester United, because Mourinho is there too.

“Other clubs I do not know, but there are always some things on the internet. But I’m glad to know that clubs have to admire my work.”

Willian has played a big role in Chelsea’s success this season under Antonio Conte; the player featuring 22 times and scoring seven goals for the Blues so far.