Willian gives little sway to latest Manchester United reports

Brazil winger Willian insists he plans to stay at Chelsea next season amid fresh claims that he will be a target for Manchester United this summer.

The former Anzhi Makhachkala star was linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer following Jose Mourinho’s appointment as manager.

And although Willian was selected to start for Chelsea in Monday night’s clash against Watford, a lack of starts for the Blues has seen the player once again linked with a move to United.

However, when asked about the reports, Willian insisted he remains happy at Stamford Bridge.

“My future is here with Chelsea,” he said.

“I have a contract until 2020 and I’m happy. I know sometimes players always want to play, but I understand why I’m not playing much.”

Willian has been in and out the Chelsea side under Antonio Conte this season, having made 38 appearances in all competitions.

But his relationship with Mourinho remains strong and speaking earlier this season about last summer’s interest from his former boss, he said: “Was it concrete interest? I do not know, right? But there was interest, yes.

“It was (from) Manchester United, because Mourinho is there too.

“Other clubs I do not know, but there are always some things on the internet. But I’m glad to know that clubs have to admire my work.”