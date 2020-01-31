Willian Jose hopes over for Tottenham as Sociedad break off talks

Real Sociedad have issued a statement ruling out the possibility of striker Willian Jose leaving the club before the end of the transfer window.

Jose has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham this month, who are reportedly keen to bring in a new attacker to cover for Harry Kane’s injury absence.

Indeed, Spurs are said to have had one bid rejected by Sociedad and are believed to be considering a second approach for the 28-year-old.

Sociedad announced on Twitter, however, that Jose – who has netted eight goals in 20 La Liga appearances this term – would be going nowhere before Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The only exit from the club before then will see Ruben Pardo move to Bordeaux.

Sociedad wrote: “This last day of the market is about closing the exit of Ruben Pardo from the club.

“In the winter market there will be no more movements in the current squad.”

The announcement came before Spurs boss Jose Mourinho spoke to the press ahead of Sunday’s crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Asked about potential arrivals before the deadline, Mourinho said: “I am not expecting (more signings).

“The market is open so anything can happen but I am not expecting anything to happen. I am happy.”

Spurs signed Steven Bergwijn from Dutch side PSV and have Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min as attacking options.

Tottenham’s clash with champions City comes as part of a crucial run of fixtures for the club, with matches against Chelsea, Wolves and RB Leipzig coming up before the end of February.