Willian makes Chelsea transfer admission over Antonio Conte

Chelsea star Willian has admitted he would have left Stamford Bridge this summer had former boss Antonio Conte remained in charge.

The winger was touted for a move away from Stamford Bridge being the €75m target of Manchester United and Barcelona.

But Willian sealed his future at Chelsea with the arrival of new boss Maurizio Sarri ending months of speculation.

Speaking to Goal.com Willian said: “Would I be here if Conte stayed? No chance. No,

“I’m here. I’m here because I want to play for Chelsea. I will only leave if Chelsea want me to go.”

Willian’s first team appearances were few and far between under Conte but with new boss Sarri at the helm the Brazilian is optimistic about his future at the Bridge.

“I think so. We have a lot of players with quality up front, players like Eden Hazard and Pedro. Players like that want to play football. That’s why Sarri talked about ‘fun’ football because he wants to build from the back. This is what we will try to do this season.

“This is what we do in Brazil and are trying to do here, playing with skill and movement and the manager told us to do that.”

Willian featured in Chelsea’s first XI for their opening game of the Premier League season against Huddersfield Town which finished 0-4 to the Blues.

It’s not only Willian that has had harsh words for Conte, new Chelsea Boss Sarri took a swipe at the former boss over his treatment over David Luiz.

On the 14 July, Sarri was appointed the successor to Conte at Chelsea from Napoli and brought Brazilian Jorginho with him on a five year deal.

Sarri’s first competitive fixture as Chelsea boss finished in a 2-0 loss to Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community shield.

