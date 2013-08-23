Willian move great for United

Finally. Some transfer activity at last!

Anyone who has followed my blogs so far this season (that’ll be nobody then) might have noticed I am not only an optimist, but that my glass is overflowing! Better than being a realist and not even having a glass, I suppose.

Anyway, following on from my suggestion that the tedious, tortuous Gareth Bale transfer might lead to a Ronaldo return, I think we might have cracked it this time.

When I say we, I don’t mean anyone related to United! No, no, that would be far too optimistic. Could it be that Jose Mourinho, and more likely Roman Abramovich, have made a splash in the transfer market which might ripple all the way back to Old Trafford?

Fresh from the panel of the voice, Will.I.An. appears to be landing at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho and Andre Villas-Boas both pressed their buttons and turned round, and Willian appears to have joined the Chelsea camp.

The optimist in me expects that the often revolving door at Stamford Bridge will be firmly shut once the Brazillian puts pen to paper. And that, surely, will leave Wayne Rooney with his face pushed up against the glass, wondering what might have been. Not that he’ll look any different I may add.

The question is, can Chelsea really accommodate Willian, Juan Mata, Oscar, Eden Hazard, Andre Schurrle, Victor Moses, Kevin De Bruyne and Marco van Ginkel? With Fernando Torres, Demba Ba, Romelu Lukaku and Rooney up front? Surely not.

The saying goes that one particular event is ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’. Here, I think we are seeing the transfer that broke the Scouser’s heart.

Alternatively, if Chelsea do indeed return with a third bid for Rooney, those early August rumours regarding Mata and David Luiz might just prove correct. It was suggested that Chelsea had first offered £10million with either player on top. Now, Luiz didn’t interest me much but the prospect of Mata occupying one of the spaces behind Robin van Persie had United fans licking their lips like a fat kid at Nandos!

Although not a favourite of mine, I was very impressed with Luiz’s transformation under Rafa Benitez and during the confederations Cup this Summer – even at centre-half.

Luiz would bolster a flagging midfield and, along with Michael Carrick and possibly Marouane Fellaini, would inject some much needed drive, power and determination.

More appealing would be the acquisition of one the players of last season, Mata. Bizarrely, we hear in the press that he is not a Mourinho-type player. The only possible reason I can think of is that he was not in the Chelsea squad when the Special One was deemed less special than Avram Grant.

Mata would certainly be a United type player and, despite Van Persie being our ‘false seven’ the Spaniard would carry that particular mantle with gusto.

The brimming Chelsea squad is music to United’s ears. Sell Rooney, surely we acquire Luiz or Mata. Keep Rooney, we have a player with the potential to be the best player in the league, no matter how angry or confused.

Of course, we couldn’t trust Moyes and Woodward to sign anyone. But, where there’s a Willian there’s Wayne.

That could be the transfer that keeps the title at Old Trafford.