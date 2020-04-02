Willian piles praise on Liverpool; has theory behind their dominance

Willian has tipped his cap to the form Liverpool have shown in the Premier League this season and given his reasons as to why he thinks they have managed to pull so far clear at the top of the table.

The Reds were a mammoth 25pts clear at the top of the table and a mere two wins at the most away from ending their 30-year wait to become champions of England, when all football was suspended.

Asked why they had been so good, Willian reckoned it was because Liverpool have not continuously chopped and changed their manager and allowed Jurgen Klopp to identify a clear style and a well-oiled machine.

Compare that to Chelsea and Willian, who since signing for the Blues in 2013, has played under seven different managers, or head coaches.

“I think the secret is continuity,” Willian told ESPN Brazil.

“The coach (Jurgen Klopp) has been with the club for almost five years. When you have continuity, you can win titles.

“They had a sequence of important victories, which show the maturity of the team.

“You have to have time to get things done, and Liverpool have had a coach and a philosophy for a long time. The team is the same, the cast, it is one or the other only that changes, the base is the same.

“In Manchester City too, [Pep] Guardiola has been there for a long time, the philosophy is always the same.

“Chelsea are already changing a lot. In seven years, I have had five different coaches and philosophies.

“But even so, we won titles, because Chelsea always had that, it has always been like that and continues to win titles. I think each club has a profile.”

Willian, meanwhile, has seemingly given Tottenham a big lift in their bid to sign him this summer.

The Blues veteran snubbed Spurs to move to Stamford Bridge when he joined from Anzhi Makhachkala in a £30million move – but it could be a case of second time lucky for their rivals.

The Brazilian has proven to be one of the club’s best signings of the Premier League era, making over 300 appearances in all competitions and scoring 59 goals.

But it would appear that his time in west London is coming to an end, with Willian wanting a new three-year contract but Chelsea only willing to offer a two-year deal.

And with contract negotiations having failed to yield a breakthrough, Willian is now “expected” to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

Spurs, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have all been credited with interest in the player, who currently earns £120,000 per week, but it would appear that Willian is not thinking beyond staying in London.

He added: “My desire is to stay in the Premier League, but I don’t rule out playing in other leagues, no.

“I’m going to play until the end of the season and see what happens. I’m very used to England.”