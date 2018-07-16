Willian price set – but Sarri has an ace card to block Man Utd

Chelsea have reportedly named their price to sign Willian this summer – despite claims Maurizio Sarri still has high hopes of changing the player’s mind over his future.

The Brazil forward has emerged as a target for both Manchester United and Barcelona this summer – with the LaLiga giants already seeing two bids rejected for his services, including one which gave the Blues an option on signing three of their unwanted stars.

United could yet come in for the player, with Jose Mourinho a confirmed admirer of his former charge, though it’s believed their focus is on landing Gareth Bale first and foremost.

Willian is understood to be undecided yet on whether to push for a transfer away from the club he joined for £30m from Anzhi Makhachkala back in 2013 – but in the event he does want out, reports in Spain claim the Blues have stuck a £53million price tag on his head.

However, it’s understood new Chelsea boss Sarri is ready to meet with the player upon his return to Stamford Bridge to try and talk him into staying around.

Sarri likes to set his side up with two wingers and will reportedly inform the player and his agent he will have a big role to play in his first-team set-up should he choose to stay.

With Barca only wanting Willian as back-up to Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez in attack, Sarri will tell Willian his first-team prospects will be better served at Stamford Bridge, while the same goes for Manchester United, with Sarri using the example of Anthony Martial to show how attacking stars don’t always flourish under Jose Mourinho’s leadership.

It’s believed Chelsea could also look to tie Willian down to a new deal to reward his loyalty should he decide to stay, with talks due to take place once the player returns to Cobham after his World Cup exploits with Brazil.

Discussing his future earlier this month, Willian was quoted as saying: “I’m following the information about Barcelona on the internet but I still do not know anything.

“Now is not the time to talk about that because I am very focused on the World Cup.”

