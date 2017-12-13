Willian responds to claims he could be tempted by Man Utd move

Chelsea star Willian has urged supporters not to panic in the wake of more reports linking him with a January move to Manchester United.

The Brazil star has been tipped as a target for Jose Mourinho ever since the former Blues manager was appointed by United – and fresh speculation suggests a reunion could be on the cards in January.

Willian has only played a bit-part role under Antonio Conte this season, but reminded his coach of his abilities on Tuesday night when he scored one and made another in their 3-1 success at Huddersfield.

And questioned about United’s reported interest, Willian stressed: “The fans can be calm [about him leaving]. I am a Chelsea player and I am very pleased with the way I have been playing in recent weeks.

“When I play I always try to do my best. I try to help the team to play well, to score goals and make assists. Against Huddersfield I did that with my team-mates.’

Chelsea remain 11 points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City, with the gap possibly set to widen again on Wednesday night. And Willian believes shock defeats to Burnley, Crystal Palace and West Ham have damaged the Blues’ chances this season.

“I feel sad because we lost these (three) games,” he added. “The team that want to be champions can’t lose these kind of games.

“We know we didn’t play like we usually do. We didn’t play these matches very well because we made mistakes and the opposition scored goals.

“Am I frustrated because the gap should be closer? Yes. It is a big gap but we have to fight until the end.

“There are a lot of games to play and anything can happen. We will never give up. We have to always continue.”