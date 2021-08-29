Arsenal star saving club £20m in incredible gesture as transfer exit nears

Willian is reportedly saving Arsenal £20million by walking away from the club to join Brazilian side Corinthians on a free transfer this summer.

Willian currently has two years left on his £240,000-a-week Gunners contract. However, instead of staying at the Emirates or asking for a pay-off, he will instead tear up his contract and sign for Corinthians in the next 48 hours.

Not only is the 33-year-old saving Mikel Arteta’s men £20m, he is also taking a 70 percent wage cut to return to his old club.

The report on Sky Sports claims that Arsenal directors are said to be amazed by Willian’s gesture.

The attacker Willian has been an exemplary professional since he moved to the Premier League eight years ago.

However, the Brazilian accepts that his move to Arsenal from Chelsea last summer has not worked out well.

Speaking earlier this week, Arteta confirmed Willian has held talks over a move to Corinthians.

“We are having some conversations with him and the agent, and we are evaluating the position that we are in at the moment,” Arteta said prior to Saturday’s 5-0 Premier League thumping at Manchester City.

“I don’t know [why it hasn’t worked out for him here].

“At the moment, he is an Arsenal player, and we are trying to get the best out of him while he is here. Anything different is just things that can happen.”

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta agreed with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s assessment of Arsenal’s heavy defeat at Manchester City on Saturday.

The Gunners striker’s assessment of the 5-0 defeat was that the team lacked “courage”.

Arsenal were 2-0 down after 12 minutes before Granit Xhaka was sent off 10 minutes before half-time. Ferran Torres and Ilkay Gundogan got the goals before Gabriel Jesus, Rodri and Torres completed the rout.

“I just blame us as a team because today, it wasn’t enough. Against [Man] City, 11 vs. 11, you have to take risks & you have to be brave on the ball, we weren’t today. After the red card, it was a completely different game,” said Aubameyang.

“As I said, it’s not enough & everyone has to raise the level, look at ourselves in the mirror, work as a team & stick together. This is the only way to go forward.

Aubameyang on how Arsenal get through this bad spell, said: “We have to talk between us players. This is now important because we are Arsenal. We need pride, we have to say the truth between each other, be honest & raise the level.

“It’s going to be difficult. As I said, we are a team. We have to stick together in these moments & as senior players, we have to show the way as well to the young players. I know it’s not going to be easy but we’ll try to give our best.”

Arteta was asked about Aubameyang’s comment and did not disagree.

“If it’s his feeling, it’s right because he’s on that field and he’s experiencing that,” said the Gunners boss.

