Willian states four Chelsea ambitions after responding to Juventus links

Willian says he has a number of targets to fulfill at Chelsea after making it clear once again that he wants to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of the season.

The Brazilian has entered the last year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, meaning potential foreign suitors will be free to negotiate with the player directly in January ahead of signing him to a permanent deal in the summer.

Juventus are reportedly in pole position to land the player on a free next summer with former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri a big fan of the winger.

The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been mentioned as suitors, while PSG and Manchester United have been mentioned as having an interest in recent seasons.

But Willian only has eyes for Chelsea and, having now spent six years at Stamford Bridge, hopes to stay beyond the end of this campaign and despite all the talk suggesting he could leave for Italy as a free agent.

“From my side, I want to stay,” Willian told the Evening Standard.

“I have one year left and I want to stay because I like to play for Chelsea. I love this club, I love to live in London and my family loves it here. I have been here six years already so everything is perfect for me.”

Willian admits he still has many goals to achieve at Chelsea and said of his ambitions at Stamford Bridge: “Of course [there is more I want to do at Chelsea], win the Champions League! I want to win more titles here, I want to play more games, to score more goals so everything that I can do, I will try hard to do.”

The former Anzhi Makhachkala man has made close to 300 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, scoring 52 goals and winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and an EFL Cup, as well as the Europa League last season.

