Willian’s social media post hints at strained Conte relationship

A photograph has been posted on Chelsea midfielder Willian’s Instagram Story in which Blues manager Antonio Conte has been obscured.

The Brazilian, who featured only as a late substitute as the Blues beat Manchester United in Saturday’s FA Cup final, posted a series of photographs on the social media site.

On one of them, three trophy emojis had been placed in such a way to obscure Conte from a photograph of the whole team celebrating their success.

Speculation continues to persist that Conte will leave Chelsea this summer despite the FA Cup success, although he insisted again on Saturday that he remains “committed” to the club.

Willian started only 20 Premier League matches for Chelsea in the 2017-18 season, featuring as a substitute on a further 16 occasions.

He did not start any games after reacting angrily to being substituted in the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton on April 22.

The west London side finished the season fifth, outside the Champions League qualification places.

Conte had earlier stated he is a “serial winner” who “can’t change” as he challenged Chelsea to back him or sack him after their FA Cup success.

Speculation has been rife all season that Conte will be axed as head coach this summer.

The Italian won the Premier League 12 months ago in his first campaign, only for the Blues to finish fifth this term, missing out on Champions League qualification.

A second trophy came at Wembley in what could be Conte‘s final match as boss, as Eden Hazard’s penalty earned a 1-0 win over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

“After two years the club knows me very well,” Conte said.

“If they want to continue to work with me, they know me. I can’t change. My way is always the same: hard work and to build a strong mentality with my players.

“I can’t change. I’m this. I’m this and I think my past speaks very clear as a player and as a manager. You can say what you want, but I’m a serial winner.

“I showed this in England in a difficult moment for the club, after 10th place (in 2015-16). I’ve showed this also today, because we found the right way to win this trophy.

“I’m very happy for the players, I’m very happy for our fans. At the same time I’m happy for the club.

“The decision to charge me (with the job), in two seasons I brought two trophies for this club.”

