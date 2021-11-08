Jack Wilshere claimed Mikel Arteta has finally found a way to improve Arsenal in a key area they’ve previously been blasted over, and gave his verdict on their top four chances.

Arsenal have bounced back from a truly dismal start to the season in emphatic fashion. The Gunners lost each of their first three league contests without scoring a goal. Since then, Arteta has overseen a nine-match unbeaten league run, with six victories catapulting Arsenal into top four contention.

Former Gunners midfielder Wilshere has been training with the club to keep up his fitness as he searches for a new club.

And via the Express, the 29-year-old claimed Arteta’s Arsenal have shown they can no longer be bullied in games.

Ever since the latter years of Arsene Wenger’s reign, critics have claimed the Gunners can be put off their stride by a physical approach. According to Wilshere, Sunday’s victory over Watford proved that is no longer the case.

“Watford’s game plan was to come and try to bully them almost and they stood up to that,” said Wilshere.

“In the past, Arsenal teams have been questioned when teams have done that to them – they might’ve got a point. A big three points for them.”

On his time back at Arsenal, Wilshere said: “I’ve been back training now for five or six weeks, it’s been good. The boys are doing excellent, they seem to have found some form.

“One thing that stands out for me is the character because everyone knows they started the season not great.

“They ground out a few difficult results and now they seem to have found some rhythm, what the manager wants and it’s going in the right direction.”

Wilshere then gave his verdict on whether Arsenal can penetrate the top four. The Gunners currently sit just two points off fourth spot, and have the distinct advantage of free midweeks having failed to qualify for European football last season.

Nonetheless, Wilshere still believes it might be a year or so too soon: “I think it is going to be tight.

“Arsenal are showing the form now they need to get top four. It’ll be difficult this year for them, they need to get back to some kind of Europe.”

Arteta’s verdict on Tavares v Tierney battle

Meanwhile, Arteta gave his verdict on the budding Nuno Tavares versus Kieran Tierney selection battle in the aftermath of their Watford victory.

Summer signing Tavares has excelled with each start, giving Tierney a surprise battle for the left-back berth. Tavares was selected against the Hornets on Sunday despite Tierney being available.

On sticking with the youngster ahead of Tierney, Arteta said: “Well Nuno is playing because he deserves to play.

“He’s been exceptional since he’s been given the opportunity, but I cannot say anything different with Kieran. This is what we need. Two top players that are raising the level in the position.

“Kieran is going to go with Scotland. He was training inside the stadium today and he’s going to be available.”

