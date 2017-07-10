Wimmer wants move to PL rival after confirming exit wish

Kevin Wimmer has confirmed his wish to leave Tottenham this summer – but hopes to stay in the Premier League by signing for a rival.

The Austrian international has fallen down the pecking order at White Hart Lane and looks set to move on with the club chasing deals for the likes of Alfie Mawson and Ben Gibson.

Wimmer arrived at the club from Cologne in 2015 and after a promising debut season at White Hart Lane, the player only managed eight appearances in all competitions during the 2016/17 season.

Outlining his frustrations, Wimmer told Laola1: “The second season did not go as I hoped for. I would have wished for more playing time.

“Twenty-four is the age at which it’s most important to get regular playing time, and not only train week after week and then follow the match from the bench.

“In the next days and weeks, the main focus will be on which offers there are. We will definitely look around. It’s the right time to look for a place where the chance to get regular playing time is higher. We have already made known to them [Tottenham] that we are on the scout.”

Wimmer has been linked with clubs in both Germany and Italy, but the player – who is reportedly valued at £20m by Spurs – admits he wants to stay in the Premier League.

“It would be great to stay in Premier League. The league’s really cool and fits my style of play. There is a bit of interest from Premier League clubs and also from Germany. I need to look closely at how things are on Tottenham’s end, what their plans are and what the actual fee would be.”

The player has been linked with a return to Cologne, but he stressed his desire to stay in England.

“I had three super years at Cologne. I believe that Cologne is always a nice step for me. We’ll have to see what happens, but I’d rather stay in the Premier League,” he added.

Wimmer has been mentioned as a potential target for Southampton should they sell Virgil van Dijk and Crystal Palace, who are struggling to agree a deal with Liverpool for Mamadou Sakho.