Window make or break for Whites

It’s that time again, when we have eaten so much turkey that we don’t want to see another until next December; when Father Christmas has been down our chimneys dishing out the presents (and coal to the likes of Ken Bates); and of course when the Championship season is at its halfway stage.

Unlike other years there is a strange and somewhat unique positivity looming amongst Leeds United supporters. Sure we are not perched comfortably at the top of the league table sipping our mulled wine and scoffing mince pies with back-to-back wins under our belts and a goal difference of +101, but we’re definitely positive about our season up to this point.

Notably, Leeds fans are much more upbeat about the squad this year, despite being on the exact same points tariff, which suggests the change is more internal. We’ve finally ridden ourselves of our loathed ex-chairman and president whose name I refuse to mention twice in one post, and have managed to bag ourselves a half-decent manager in Brian McDermott, not to mention owners who seem to be backing him sufficiently – so far, so good.

We’re currently seventh on the board with the aid of Ross McCormack and his astonishing 17 league goals this season, an extremely impressive tally and one that many fans didn’t think he was capable of in the summer. I think many of us would have choked on our eggnog if we were told this time last year that Danny Pugh will emerge as a first-team regular and a good one at that; another phenomenon that can only be explained by the managerial talent of McDermott.

Alex Mowatt has cemented himself as a first team regular this season after pushing through from the academy, and has impressed a number of Premier League scouts, according to McDermott, who subsequently got the youngster to sign a contract extension that ties him to the club until the summer of 2017. Since his debut Mowatt has slipped into the team effortlessly and looks as though he’s played in the centre of the park for years. His creativity and strength in midfield has definitely been missed in recent games he’s been unused in.

At the very beginning of the season our defence was often described as weak, and lacked the stability required of a promotion candidate, but with the signing of Lithuanian centre-back Marius Zaliukas that problem has been eradicated. His presence has solidified our back four (or three), and since his arrival our defence appears a stronger and sturdier unit, not to mention some of his tackles are absolutely mesmerising.

Another star in our ranks has to be Rodolph Austin, who this season won the Captain’s armband. Some of his performances have been terrific and he’s taken the game by the scruff of the neck and helped us win the match on more than one occasion. The only stumbling block with Austin is inconsistency; he’s either brilliant or non-existent, and in the games where he isn’t influential the whole team don’t gel as well. He’s a massive part of the squad and when he’s on form, so is the team.

In recent weeks, McDermott has brought in a young winger, Gboly Ariyibi, who made his debut as a substitute against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. Although the player has not done anything spectacular yet, his entrance has appeased fans who were overjoyed to learn we had finally secured a winger. With him, and a flying Sam Byram in the team our pace issues could be overcome in time to fight for promotion.

The Christmas period with its overload of fixtures and a few injury concerns here and there have proved that the team still has its weak areas, and up until now has been punching above its weight in the league standings.

The players deserve a lot of praise for their work ethic this season and we’re currently in a great position to start the second half of the season with as far as a promotion chase goes. Nevertheless, it would be foolish to assume that our squad as it is can compete with the likes of QPR, Leicester and Nottingham Forest who have already spent a great deal of money in a bid to buy promotion, and who will undoubtedly be looking to strengthen in the January transfer window.

We too need to strengthen our weaker areas if we want to improve as the weeks go on, rather than fade to mid-table as we have done in the past. McDermott has revealed that he’s given the names of four targets to the board, one of whom is believed to be Hull winger Cameron Stewart.

If McDermott is given the go ahead to bring his targets to Elland Road the possibility of promotion will be much more realistic, he’s known for winning promotion on the cheap due to his extensive scouting talents and backing in January could help complete his quest of making Leeds the best team in the Championship.

Substantial financial support in the transfer market can be the difference between Premier League and Championship football, with the takeover rumoured to be completed in January this window will be make or break for United and the club’s top-flight ambitions.

