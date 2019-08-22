Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has completed his move away Tottenham, and has posted a farewell message to the club on social media.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has struggled to settle in at Spurs since joining from Marseille in a £9m deal in 2016, managing just 10 Premier League appearances, with no goals.

He has spent half-season loans at fellow Premier League side Burnley and back in Ligue 1 with Monaco, but neither spell was successful.

This time, the player has completed a move to Besiktas. He was mentioned as a loan target for the Turkish giants earlier this week but the player has actually joined on a four-year deal. No word of a fee has been mentioned, though the London Evening Standard believes Spurs have accepted an offer of just €5m (£4.6m).

Nkoudou posted on Twitter: “Even though our story wasn’t the one I hoped for when I arrived here, I still feel like I learned a lot, as a player and as a man.

“I’ve always tried to give my all for this team and this club, and wish all my team-mates and the staff the very best for this season and the followings.

“Also a big thanks to the fans who had my back and supported me through the times.”

Spurs spent £11million bringing him to the club three years ago, but it was a move that never worked out and they have spent the past three transfer windows trying to get him off the wage bill.

“We have reached agreement with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas for the transfer of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou,” Spurs said in a statement on their website. “We wish ‘GK’ all the best for the future.”

The Frenchman played only 27 times for Spurs in total and the London club have spent much of the last three transfer windows trying to get him off their roster, with his switch finally bringing a close to his unhappy spell for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

His move to Besiktas is not expected to be the only exit before the end of the European transfer window.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama is reportedly close to joining Belgian side Club Brugge, having fallen down the pecking order at Spurs.

While boss Mauricio Pochettino will sanction those two exits, he will be holding his breath over other members of his squad before the September 2 deadline.

The likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose could all attract interest before the end of the window, a situation Pochettino has said could cause “many problems” for his squad.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!