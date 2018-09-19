Arsenal are still keen on striking a possible deal to land a Boca Juniors and Argentina star, according to the latest reports.

Numerous previous reports have suggested that the Gunners are keen on a move for Cristian Pavon, who has also been linked with Barcelona.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign last time out for Boca, in which he scored six goals and amassed 11 assists in 26 league appearances.

The president of the Argentine giants – Daniel Angelici – has revealed the winger has a €50m release clause.

“Pavon stays, signed for four more years. The clause is 50 million euros, which was what we wanted to be calm. We wanted to sell it when we understood that it was the necessary moment,” he stated.

Now, an exclusive from Football London claims that Raul Sanllehi – the Gunners’ new Head of Football – has “already staged talks with the club over a potential deal for the winger”.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.