Winger who watched Conte block his Man Utd move tells club he will not renew contract

Ivan Perisic does not intend to renew his contract with Inter Milan and will explore a move to Germany or England next summer, claims a report.

A number of Inter’s stars are ripe for new deals, but Croatia winger Perisic is not on that list. Striker Lautaro Martinez officially extended his time in Milan last last month and Nicolo Barella and Marcelo Brozovic remain locked in talks with the Serie A side.

Perisic, 32, will looks likely to see his deal expire in June 2022. According to Tuttosport, the veteran “has already communicated to Inter that he does not intend to renew the contract”.

Instead the former Wolfsburg man will look for a “lavish” deal elsewhere. The outlet namecheck the Bundesliga and the Premier League – where he has been “dreaming” of for some time.

That dream also came to fruition while Jose Mourinho was in charge of Manchester United.

“I don’t know why he didn’t come to Manchester when I wanted him,” the United boss told RT after Croatia’s semi-final win against England at the World cup in 2018.

Mourinho had tried to land the player the previous summer, but a deal with Inter could not be thrashed out.

United came knocking again for the player in the summer of 2020, but then boss Antonio Conte blocked the deal.

Conte blocked Perisic sale

Ole Gunnar Solskajer was said to be interested in adding the player to his squad. But despite claims Perisic did not fit into Conte’s system, the Inter boss kept hold of the player.

He went on to make 32 Serie A appearances last season as Inter claimed the Scudetto.

Conte is a big admirer of the experienced attacker. But whether he will sanction a move for him next summer remains to be seen.

After the winger returned from a loan spell at Bayern Munich he pointed to the players “desire, determination and enthusiasm”.

West Ham and Everton are the latest Premier League teams interested in Perisic, according to Goal (citing the Spanish press) last month.

