Winning is not as easy as it looks for City – Guardiola

Pep Guardiola claims that winning doesn’t come as easy for Manchester City as people may think after they beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the Premier League.

Goals from Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan gave City the three points and continued their unbeaten start to the season despite Callum Wilson’s equaliser just before half-time.

Guardiola told the BBC Sport after the match: “My 400th win as a manager? I didn’t know that! Congratulations Pep. I am very pleased to win in that way.

“We had a lack of rhythm in the first half, Bournemouth are so fast up front and so hard to play against. They put so many balls into the box, they are so strong.

“In the second half Raheem Sterling changed the game, and Fabian Delph. We were much better. We play every three days, that is why we were flat. Sometimes it is complicated, and the opponents are good too.

“Sergio Aguero, I don’t know if he will be fit in midweek. We shall see.”

Guardiola added: “A good win, after the Champions League it is always tough. People think it’s easy for us but that is not the truth so I like to win in this way.

“We were flat but after we were more aggressive and we changed the game. I asked them for more at half time but the first five minutes was no good, they didn’t listen, but one action from Raheem Sterling changed the game.

“Leroy Sane was fantastic too. We don’t expect every 90 minutes to have an incredible performance. Sometimes it happens. It is a lesson we have to learn, how to win when we are tired.”