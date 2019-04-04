With contract running down, Dortmund schemer reignites Liverpool transfer talk

Mario Gotze has reignited transfer talks he could be reunited with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after admitting he is “always looking for new challenges”.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is currently trying to help Borussia Dortmund to a Bundesliga title – and if they are successful it will be the first time they have claimed the title since 2011-12 when Klopp was at the helm.

The 26-year-old has scored four goals and assisted six times, but he is only under contract until 2020 and he has suggested that he could link up again with Klopp – a manager he is in regular contact with.

The World Cup-winner had the chance to move to Anfield in 2016, before eventually moving from Bayern Munich to Dortmund.

Gotze told Bild: “He [Klopp] knew that I wanted to leave Bayern. Of course, we talked. He knows me very well and that I am always looking for new challenges.

“I often speak to Klopp. He brought me to the first team when I was 17 and he made it all possible. We never stopped talking.”

Klopp himself, like Gotze, is trying to lead Liverpool to a domestic title and he has hailed the German.

“They are difficult to compare because they pursue different philosophies. The fact is that both are extremely successful,” added Gotze.

“I am grateful to have worked with two such outstanding coaches. I watch the games of both teams as often as possible, the title fight in the Premier League is extremely exciting.”

In September 2018 Klopp has refused to be drawn on speculation Gotze could move to Anfield when the transfer window reopened in January.

Klopp though was keen to keep his distance on the Gotze talk.

“I wouldn’t want to talk about this in a press conference in England before a game against Chelsea,” Klopp said in his press briefing before the Carabao Cup third-round clash. “If I want to talk to Mario I’ll call him.”