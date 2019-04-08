Alan Shearer believes that all four of England’s Champions League representatives will fail to reach the Wanda Metropolitano final this season.

Instead BBC pundit Shearer is backing Barcelona and Juventus to get to the Madrid showpiece with Lionel Messi firing Barca to Champions League glory.

Spanish champions Barca face Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the competition and Shearer thinks Barca will have too much for United, despite United’s gutsy showing to edge out Paris Saint-Germain.

“You cannot write off Manchester United after the way they fought back to beat Paris Saint-Germain,” Shearer told The Sun. “But I just think Barcelona will have too much for them over two games – mainly because of that guy Lionel Messi.

“I expect it will be Messi who makes the difference against United and he is the reason I think Barca will perhaps go on to win the whole thing.

“United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserve this crack against Barca because of what they did in Paris. But I just think it will be a step too far for them.”

Juventus take on Ajax and Shearer believes the Turin side will go through.

“And I think it will be the same for Ajax against Juventus because of Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Shearer. “You can already imagine a Juve versus Barca final, with two of the greatest footballers we have ever seen, going head-to-head once again.”

Premier League champions Man City face Tottenham in the quarters as they bid to complete the quadruple. But Shearer says City will fail to achieve that feat: “The quadruple is still on and that in itself is simply staggering. But I still do not think they will pull it off.

“I can see them winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.

“But, even if they beat Spurs, I think there is too much quality in the Champions League, particularly Barcelona, with that man Lionel Messi.”

As for Liverpool, Shearer is confident they will get to the semi-finals, but thinks that will the end of the road for last season’s beaten finalists.

“They are going toe-to-toe with City for the title and the most likely of all of the English sides to reach the Champions League semi-finals. No doubt, Porto was the draw the remaining seven clubs would have wanted.

“So Liverpool must make sure they don’t slip up – and I’m confident they won’t.

“Crucially, they also have Mo Salah back among the goals now following his stunning solo effort against Southampton on Friday night.

“And what a time it is for Liverpool to get him back scoring. Strikers go through droughts, that’s just what happens.

“But he will be full of confidence again now because when one goal comes, others follow.

“It is a great sign for Liverpool and Salah will be licking his lips about the arrival of Porto.”