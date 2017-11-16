Wolfsburg chief makes admission over future of on-loan Origi

Wolfsburg’s attempts to sign on-loan Liverpool forward Divock Origi on a permanent basis could get more difficult with every goal he scores, according to sporting director Olaf Rebbe.

The Belgian joined the Bundesliga outfit on a season-long loan in the summer but there was not an option to buy attached to the deal.

Origi has so far scored four goals in nine appearances for Wolfsburg, who are hoping to keep the 22-year-old beyond next summer, according to the report on ESPN.

“We’d act negligently not to try,” Rebbe told Kicker, adding that Origi has made a real impression which has not gone unnoticed around Europe. “That makes it more difficult for us.”

Origi’s current Reds deal is due to run out in 2019, but Wolfsburg are remaining patient after admitting they were “proud that we were able to convince Divock” to join them on loan.

Rebbe added: “He feels good here, and we are working on the rest.”