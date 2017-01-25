Wolfsburg midfielder completes Everton loan switch

Everton have completed the loan signing of Wolfsburg midfielder Anton Donkor until the end of the season.

The highly-rated 19-year-old forward will link up with the Toffees’ U23 squad, the club has confirmed.

Ronald Koeman’s side beat off reported competition from Championship side Aston Villa to secure the signature of the German U20 international.

Speaking to evertonfc.com, Donkor expressed his excitement at the opportunity of working with the Blues’ bright young talent.

“I’m very happy and grateful to be here,” he said.

“I know this is a great club and I like the way they play. I’m looking forward to challenging myself in English football.

“USM Finch Farm is an impressive place. The facilities are great and I’m looking forward to getting started here.

“I think I can learn from the good young players that are already here and hopefully we can be successful together.”