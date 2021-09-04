Wolves act fast to pin down star man in wake of Tottenham, Liverpool links

Wolves are reported to be planning a new deal for Adama Traore in the wake of ongoing speculation linking the winger with a move to Tottenham and Liverpool.

Talk of a switch to north London ramped up in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, with Nuno Espirito Santo keen to bring his former charge to Spurs from old club Wolves. The pair enjoyed a strong relationship during their time together at Molineux and Nuno wanted to rekindle that at his new club.

Tottenham had hoped to take the Spain international on loan with a view to buy permanently. However, Wolves wanted a straight fee of £40m for arguably their most valuable asset.

Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici did eventually launch a £30m bid on deadline day. But the Molineux outfit then upped their asking price to £50m and any negotiations were stopped dead.

Traore also has a long-term admirer in the form of Jurgen Klopp. The Liverpool manager has rarely disguised his admiration for the pacy winger, who has often caused the Reds many a problem.

However, talk emerged on Friday that Wolves want to tie Traore down to a new deal. With his contract expiring in 2023, Wolves will look to tie him down in order to halt him leaving for a reduced fee next summer.

Now The Athletic claims hopes are growing that Traore could extend his agreement at Molineux. They claim all parties are close to finalising an arrangement that will see Traore earn parity as Wolves’ record earner. As per the report, his new deal will be worth £120,000 a week, matching the salaries of both Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho.

And should he sign up, that will deal a blow to both Tottenham and Liverpool’s bids to lure the winger away.

Lage happy with Traore efforts

Traore’s form so far this season is much more in keeping with his displays the season before last. After a drop-off over 2020/21, the winger has looked back to his best in Wolves’ matches so far this season.

Indeed, his new manager Bruno Lage has gone on record to state how happy the player is at Molineux.

“I see a player happy every day and working hard,” Lage said shortly before the window closed.

“The way he’s playing with us, I think he’s happy – and I’m very happy with him.”

Wolves, who remain winless, will look to finally get off the mark in their next Premier League game against Watford after the international break.

