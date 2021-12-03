Fearsome forward told Liverpool switch can only work on one condition

Electric Wolves forward Adama Traore has been told what he must endure if he becomes the newest addition to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool front line.

Football Insider recently claimed Wolves were willing to do business for Traore at a fraction of his former value. The lofty figure of £50m had previously been attached to Traore’s name. However, the outlet claims Wolves are prepared to sever ties in January if a £20m bid is lodged.

Key to the relaxing of their stance is reportedly their desire to sign Hwang Hee-chan permanently. The South Korean has impressed while on loan from RB Leipzig and Traore’s sale would free up funds to turn that deal permanent.

Traore looked on course to become an unstoppable force in the English game during the 2019-20 season. His following campaign did not hit the same heights, and the speedy Spaniard is yet to register a single goal or assist this season.

More stints on the bench than he would’ve liked have materialised. And with his contract expiring in the summer of 2023, one of the next two windows would be the perfect time for Wolves to cash in while he retains market value.

Liverpool have frequently drawn links with the bulky winger. Whether he could make the transition and become an integral part of Klopp’s forward line as former teammate Diogo Jota has done, only time would tell.

But according to club legend John Barnes, Traore would be a “great acquisition” for Liverpool. However, Barnes stressed that Traore must accept a squad role if he were to make the move.

“Adama Traore could be a good addition to the squad,” said Barnes (via the Sun). “But he’s not going to play ahead of Salah, Mane, Jota or Firmino.

“If he wants to come to Liverpool that would be great but he’ll come knowing he’s not going to play regularly.

“It would be a great acquisition for the squad. But I can’t see him making that decision.”

Barnes warns against Traore-type January plan

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when AFCON preparations begin. The tournament takes place between January 9 February 6, though both stars will report to their countries prior to the tournament kicking off.

That has led to speculation Liverpool will make an attacking addition in the January window. However, Barnes delivered a stark warning to those that wish to see a new face drafted in.

“Liverpool don’t need to sign another attacking player because they still have Jota, Origi, Firmino,” added Barnes.

“There are other players who can fill in for a short space of time. In January you won’t get better than what you have.

“You won’t sign a player for £60m or £70m in January who is better than what you have.

“It’s not just about getting someone while Salah and Mane are away. Who’s going to come in and be a huge player for Liverpool while knowing that, when Salah and Mane come back, they’re going to be on the bench?”

