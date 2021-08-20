Wolves have joined Tottenham and Leicester in the transfer hunt for PSV Eindhoven forward Noni Madueke, according to a report.

All three Premier League clubs have looked to bolster their attacking ranks during the transfer window. Indeed, the trio have already made signings in that area. Leicester have brought in Patson Daka from RB Salzburg for around £23million, while Wolves have signed Francisco Trincao on loan from Barcelona.

As for Spurs, Bryan Gil has come in from Sevilla in a deal that saw Erik Lamela go the other way.

However, according to Sky Sports, the three Premier League clubs all now have transfer interest in Madueke.

The Barnet-born forward developed in Tottenham’s academy, but saw a better pathway to first-team football in the Netherlands.

He has not looked back since his move to PSV in 2018, making 43 appearances and scoring 14 goals. In fact, he only joined the club’s senior ranks in March last year and has enjoyed an incredible subsequent rise.

Madueke has also made a fantastic start to the new season, scoring five goals and assisting another in seven games.

Previous reports claimed that Madueke’s valuation is ‘growing’ with every impactful performance. Sky Sports adds that the Dutch club currently value their star at between £30million and £34million.

However, such a price tag ‘may prove too expensive’ for Spurs, Leicester and Wolves, the report says.

PSV are under no pressure to sanction a third major sale of the summer. They have already let go of Donyell Malen, who has moved to Borussia Dortmund, and Inter-bound defender Denzel Dumfries.

Indeed, manager Roger Schmidt admitted earlier in the window that he was expecting to lose the Netherlands international pair, who both starred at Euro 2020.

However, England Under-21 international Madueke could well stick around and develop further at PSV.

Tottenham man could seal transfer

In other news, the potential of Japhet Tanganga leaving Tottenham before the summer transfer window closes remains.

The defender put in a man-of-the-match display in last Sunday’s Premier League win over Manchester City.

His performance comes after he made his breakthrough under ex-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

Now, Tanganga’s agent has revealed he has had enquiries about his client.

