Wolves boss Nuno’s verdict on how to beat Man Utd again

Nuno Espirito Santo insists Wolves’ recent FA Cup victory against Manchester United will have no bearing when the two sides meet again in the Premier League.

Wanderers reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over United at Molineux on March 16 in a game in which they managed 17 shots to United’s 11, despite having just 38 per cent possession.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are back in the Black Country on Tuesday night but Nuno is taking nothing for granted.

“That night was special for us but this is a new challenge,” said the Wolves boss. “What we did before doesn’t mean anything. We’ve analysed it and we will try to take the good things we did and try to repeat it.

“But every game is a new challenge. Tomorrow we play against a fantastic team and we will need to be organised and focused. We face an opponent in front of us that requires maximum effort from us.

“We have to compete well. They have very good players. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a very good job, a fantastic job.

“We will be ready for it. Football moves on and the games come fast but as I have always said, it is one game at a time.”

Wolves slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Burnley on Saturday and Nuno wants an improvement at Molineux.

“The result was not what we wanted because of the performance, this is what we have to focus on,” he added.

“Every game (we fight for) to the end, there’s a lot to fight for, especially a chance to improve ourselves as a team.

“This is the most important part.

“We did the work before, which allows us to have this really good chance to become a better team.

“Our philosophy is simple, we go game by game, perform well then get ready for another one, it’s a simple process.”