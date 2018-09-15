Nuno Espirito Santo has poured cold water on claims that both he and star midfielder Ruben Neves could be lured away from Wolves this summer.

The Portuguese coach has seen his stock in the game rise after leading Wolves to promotion and has been touted as a potential replacement for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

However, responding to the speculation, Espirito Santo said: “You know me, I don’t talk about that. It doesn’t make sense.

“Now is not the moment to even think, I don’t even think, I totally ignore that.”

And asked if he had ambitions on managing at that level, Nuno said: “I don’t do like that. I go on daily basis, I know what I have to do tomorrow to prepare the boys well, prepare the team for a tough game against Burnley. This is the way I look at the future, day by day.”

Neves, meanwhile, has been strongly linked with both United, Tottenham and Manchester City, while PSG were the latest side rumoured to be interested in the 21-year-old on Friday.

However, the Wolves boss was quick to play it down, explaining: “We are not surprised (Neves has been linked) because there is always speculation when our players play good.

“We ignore the situations, it doesn’t affect us, the players know the reality, there is no transfers now so there is no point of talking.”