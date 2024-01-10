Wolves chasing two striker targets as Gary O’Neil scrambles to bring in instant Kalajdzic upgrade

West Ham striker Danny Ings and Southampton forward Che Adams are two targets for Wolves as they look to bolster their attacking options this month, TEAMtalk understands.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has made a new striker one of his top priorities for the current transfer window after allowing Sasa Kalajdzic to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that West Ham’s Ings and Southampton’s Scotland international Adams are two of the names under consideration on Wolves’ wanted list.

Ings has slipped down the pecking order at West Ham having made just one start in the Premier League all season.

However, West Ham could be reluctant to lose Ings this month following a number of injuries to their attacking players.

Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen face a spell on the sidelines after picking up knocks in last weekend’s FA Cup draw with Bristol City, while Michail Antonio suffered a setback in training with the knee problem which has sidelined him since November.

Hammers boss David Moyes will not want to leave himself short in attack and he will not sanction a sale for Ings unless he is able to bring in a new striker of his own this month.

Wolves may still test West Ham’s resolve with an offer for Ings in the coming weeks, though.

Adams is a more likely Wolves signing than Ings

Adams is entering the final six months of his contract at Southampton and Wolves are hoping to lure him away with the offer of a return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has made just 10 starts for Southampton this term, but he has still chipped in with six goals and provided two assists for the Saints.

Adams was heavily linked with a move to Everton in the summer but the Toffees opted to pursue other targets instead. Nevertheless, the Scotland international remains keen on a return to the top flight.

Burnley were also reported to be interested in the Saints forward last month, but those rumours seem to have died down.

TEAMtalk sources state Southampton could be forced into offloading Adams this month rather than risk losing him for nothing this summer.

As a result, Adams, at this stage, seems to be the most likely winter addition for Wolves. He could provide competition for Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha at Molineux.

