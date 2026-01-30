Leeds United’s hopes of signing Jorgen Strand Larsen over the final days of the January transfer window have been handed a boost after Wolves identified a one-time long-standing Whites target as a would-be replacement up front.

The Whites have been closely tracking Strand Larsen, who has scored a career total of 75 goals in 264 appearances; 20 of which have been registered in his 61 appearances for Wolves so far.

After we exclusively broke the news on January 15 that Wolves were willing to sell the Norway international this window, and that Leeds had registered their interest in a deal via intermediaries, the saga has taken many twists and turns since.

With Wolves and Leeds locked in talks, it emerged last weekend that Daniel Farke’s side – now reliant on playing two centre forwards as part of their preferred 3-5-2 formation – have a £33m plus £6m in add-ons bid left on the table. Neither rejected or accepted by Wolves, the Black Country side instead preferred to wait and see if other offers landed on the table to sell their prized asset.

And when it emerged on Thursday that Crystal Palace had seen a £45m plus £5m bid verbally accepted by Wolves, it appeared that Leeds had missed their chance.

However, Crystal Palace have not yet formally forwarded their offer to Wolves and, having also agreed a deal to sign Evann Guessand, the Eagles can only follow through with a deal for Strand Larsen if they can secure the sale of Jean-Philippe Mateta first.

And amid claims Palace could back out of signing the striker altogether, Leeds have been given renewed hope that a club record deal for Strand Larsen could be on after all.

Now the prospects of Strand Larsen leaving Molineux over the next few days have been fuelled after sources confirmed to TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Wolves have sounded Torino out over a move for a striker who will be very familiar to Leeds fans…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Wolves move to sign Che Adams to replace Strand Larsen

As first revealed by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook and since confirmed by Sky Sports, Fletcher has been told that Wolves have had what has been described as “positive talks” with Torino over a move for Che Adams.

The Scotland striker has performed pretty well in Serie A since moving to Turin, scoring 15 times in 60 appearances so far.

However, the 29-year-old is now said to be open to a possible return to the Premier League with Wolves and talks between the clubs are ongoing over a potential deal.

Wolves would see the signing of Adams as a player who can help with their push for promotion back to the Premier League next season with their demotion this season now seen as highly likely.

A name familiar to Leeds fans, the Whites were persistently linked with the then-Southampton striker throughout their previous stint in the Premier League, with their former director of football, Victor Orta, a huge admirer of the 45-times capped Scotland international.

Despite numerous links and multiple approaches, Adams and Leeds never quite got off the ground and the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League effectively signalled the end of their long-standing interest.

Adams has also been linked with Leeds on multiple occasions too, first touted as a target for the Old Gold in summer 2023 and again in the 2024 winter window.

Piroe stance on Rangers transfer; Man Utd, Joao Gomes update

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Joel Piroe has made it clear to Leeds United that he has no interest in a move to Rangers, despite a proposal pushed internally by figures at both clubs, though the situation could change if the Whites manage to sign an upgrade of their own.

Elsewhere, we can exclusively reveal that a player recently described by Farke as Leeds’ “most important player” is due to hold talks with the club over a new and improved deal.

And the early indications are that all parties will be happy to commit as a reward for the star’s fine form in the Premier League.

Down at Wolves, our sources have provided an update on Joao Gomes’ situation approaching the final days of the transfer window and amid claims Manchester United are considering a move to bring the Brazilian midfielder to Old Trafford.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.