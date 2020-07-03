Diogo Jota discusses future of ‘unbelievable’ Jimenez amid Man Utd links

Diogo Jota says Raul Jimenez is “happy” at Wolves, but hinted at a possible transfer in the summer transfer window for the striker.

Jimenez has enjoyed another fine season for Wolves, scoring 24 goals in all competitions. That has led to some speculation that he may leave Molineux, with some of Europe’s biggest clubs circling.

Liverpool and Juventus are reportedly interested, although Manchester United have been most heavily linked. Last month, the Mexican striker admitted he thought it was “very cool” to be linked with such teams.

Some perceived those comments to mean he was interested in a move, but his teammate Jota believes Jimenez remains committed to Wolves. However, he also suggested that may change in the next transfer window.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jota said: “I think he, like us, is happy here, I think everyone is. If we are happy then we always play better.

“After the season is finished, everyone can think about their own career. But until then, we will go as a team and do our best in each game.

“He’s an unbelievable player. We signed him when we came to the Premier League and, not from the beginning, but I started to create a good relationship with him. Not just on the pitch, but out of the pitch as well.

“That helps me, it helps him and it helps the team and that’s all that matters, that we can have a great relationship between players.

“Obviously, to have a player like Raul who is a finisher and decided matches is really important to us. He’s in a good moment now.”

LEADING THE EUROPEAN CHARGE

Talk regarding a players future can often lead to a dip in performances, but not in the case of Jimenez.

The 29-year-old has scored in two of Wolves‘ three games since the restart as they continue to push for a Champions League place.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are just two points off fourth placed Chelsea and three behind third placed Leicester. With six games left to play, Wolves remain in with a strong chances of qualifying for Europe’s top club competition.

They play just one team who currently sit above them in their remaining fixtures. Therefore, they will fancy their chances of breaking into the top four, particularly with goal threat Jimenez leading their attack.

