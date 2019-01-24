Wolves enter running to land £26m Celta Vigo midfielder

Wolves have reportedly entered the race to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka in the remaining days of the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has made a major impact with the LaLiga side over the past 18 months, leading to host of clubs showing an interest in the player – including French giants PSG, who are said to be looking at Lobotka as a potential replacement for Adrien Rabiot.

According to Paris United, Wolves are now the latest club to show an interest as Nuno Espirito Santo looks for reinforcements to keep his side in the top half of the Premier League table.

Lobotka, who has won 14 caps for Slovakia, has a release clause of £45m but it is believed that Celta would be prepared to let him go for around £26m – an amount that would be a club record fee if Wolves actually got their man.

The report also claims that fellow Premier League sides Watford and Bournemouth are also keen on the player, who joined Celta from Nordsjaelland in 2017 and has three-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract.