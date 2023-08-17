Sources: Wolves make approach to sign Burnley star Josh Brownhill; Leeds, Everton also keen

Wolves are ready to test Burnley’s resolve to keep midfield star Josh Brownhill, TEAMtalk understands.

The 27-year-old – who captained the Clarets for much of their Championship-winning campaign – was left out of their opening game of the season against Manchester City following their signing of Sander Berge from Sheffield United.

And while Vincent Kompany would ideally like to keep the Warrington-born star, his contract situation means a sale remains a strong possibility.

And with just 12 months left on his current deal, a number of clubs are looking closely at Brownhill, with the Clarets keen to avoid losing the player as a free agent next summer.

Wolves have a long-standing interest and new boss Gary O’Neil is looking closely at Brownhill as he looks to bolster his squad with some fresh faces.

But they are not Brownhill’s only admirers. We also understand that Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds, Leicester and Middlesbrough are also keen.

Brownhill has been at Turf Moor since a January 2020 move from Bristol City and is a hugely-popular figure among supporters.

The midfielder scored seven times in 41 appearances last season as Burnley ran away with the Championship title under Kompany, sealing a return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

However, with the player no nearer to agreeing an extension, a parting of ways looks increasingly likely before the summer window closes on Friday September 1.

