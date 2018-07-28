Wolves eye stunning £7m swoop for three-time Champions League winner

Wolves are lining up another sensational summer signing as they are reportedly chasing Champions League winner Pepe.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the Premier League newcomers are preparing a £7million offer for the Portuguese international.

Wolves have already completed summer moves for Benik Afobe, Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez, Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho and Jonny Castro.

That means that Pepe would represent an eighth Portuguese player on the Midlands club’s roster, with the 35-year-old eyed as an experienced defender to help lead their back line.

The former Real Madrid man has won 12 major trophies in his career, including three Champions League trophies and the 2016 Euros with Portugal.

He has just a year left on his deal with the Turkish Super Lig giants, but is on £80k-a-week according to reports.

However, Wolves are not alone in their pursuit of Pepe, as the report suggests former club Porto are keen on a reunion.