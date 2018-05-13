Wolves eye summer loan signing of £31million Man Utd flop

Newly promoted Wolves reportedly want Manchester United outcast Victor Lindelof on loan next season.

The Sweden central defender has been in and out of the United side in his first campaign at Old Trafford since arriving from Portugal.

Jose Mourinho landed the 23-year-old for £31million from Benfica last summer but the defender has struggled to convince the Red Devils chief that he can be trusted on a regular basis.

Wolves, who claimed the Championship title this season, are keen on giving Linedlof an opportunity to prove that he can convince at Premier League level, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Black Country club are hopeful of getting a deal done given boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s Portuguese connections with Mourinho and super-agent Jorge Mendes.

