Wolves face transfer misery as Milan move the goalposts over Cutrone

Wolves’ efforts to bring Patrick Cutrone to Molineux this summer look to be over after two major obstacles were put before them to complete the deal.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is seeking attacking reinforcements this summer, having allowed Helder Costa to join Leeds and Ivan Cavaleiro to move to Fulham.

And the Black Country side were believed to have identified a deal for Italy striker Cutrone, who was thought to be set to join Chelsea before their transfer ban prevented them from doing a deal.

Wolves were reported earlier in the week to have opened talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over a deal that will bring the 21-year-old attacker head to the Premier League this summer, with the Molineux side launching an initial £22.2m (€25m) approach to sign Cutrone.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport now claims Milan’s asking price has been raised to €30m – some €5m more than Wolves’ initial bid. Furthermore, the Italian paper reports Cutrone has informed Milan officials that he has no desire to leave the San Siro for the Premier League side.

The paper claims that Cutrone, having been born and raised in Milan, is ‘desperate to prove himself’ to the club’s new manager Marco Giampaolo and that he ‘would only leave the Rossonerri for a club of a higher standing and one who are competing in the Champions League.

Milan are willing to offload both Cutrone and Andre Silva this summer in a bid to meet FFP requirements, with the duo both behind Krzysztof Piatek in the striker pecking order.

But with Cutrone continuing to resist the attempts to flog him to Wolves, it seems Santo may have to look elsewhere in an effort to bolster his attacking options.

Wolves in talks over Sami Khedira

Wolves, however, may have more joy in their attempts to sign Sami Khedira from Juventus. The Germany midfielder has seemingy been told he can leave Turin this summer and is not in the plans of new manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Sun reports that Juve’s director of sport Fabio Paratici reportedly met with club chiefs from the Premier League side to discuss a potential deal.

