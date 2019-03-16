Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho has revealed he nearly joined Everton and Tottenham before moving to Molineux.

The experienced Portugal star, 32, moved to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side for a bargain fee of around £5million over the summer and has proved one of their most consistent stars as Wolves have impressed upon their return to the Premier League.

However, Moutinho has admitted he came close to moves to the Premier League in the past and in quotes carried by the Daily Mirror, he said: “It’s been close before but it was my mission to play in the Premier League.

“I’ve had one or two opportunities in the past. The first was Everton, the second Spurs. I am in the room but the next day I had a game in Portugal, it didn’t happen, it was one minute from happening… I had actually signed but it was one minute past the deadline.

“You carry on, you continue to do what you like and what I like to do is to play football. I feel very good now. I have fresh legs. I tell people who ask me if I’m old that I’m 32 but I feel I can play 10 more years.”

