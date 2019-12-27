Wolves fight from two goals down to beat Man City with last gasp winner

Manchester City suffered another blow to their hopes of retaining the Premier League title by losing 3-2 to Wolves.

Following Leicester’s defeat to Liverpool on Boxing Day, City had the chance to rise above the Foxes again, but in a dramatic game, they failed to do so.

They had to make do with just 10 men for more than 80 minutes due to Ederson being sent off in the first half – a dismissal that forced Sergio Aguero to be substituted so that Claudio Bravo could be brought on.

VAR took centre stage again when it awarded City a penalty just after the 25-minute mark. Raheem Sterling missed his initial effort, but a re-take was ordered due to encroachment. By way of a rebound, he converted the follow up.

Sterling doubled his tally when making the most of a set-up from Kevin De Bruyne early in the second half, shortly before Adama Traore pulled one back for the hosts.

Then, with stoppage time approaching, Raul Jimenez made it 2-2 after a mistake from Benjamin Mendy. As the clock ticked towards the 90-minute mark, Matt Doherty completed a sensational comeback to give Wolves a 3-2 win.

