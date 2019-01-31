Wolves have completed the permanent signing of Jonny Otto from Atletico Madrid for what is understood to be a club-record £18million fee.

Jonny, who has made 22 appearances on loan in the first half of the season, has agreed a permanent deal at Molineux until 2023.

“I’m very happy to sign for Wolves,” the 24-year-old told the official club website.

“The last few days we spoke about it and now it’s official, I’ll be Wolves for the next four years.

“I’m really happy to continue to be involved with the team. I am very happy here, the truth is that it was very easy to decide.”

The arrival of Jonny might not be the end of Wolves’ dealings on Thursday, with the club also looking at signing an Iranian star as a replacement for Adama Traore, who could return to Middlesbrough.