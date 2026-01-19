TEAMtalk understands that interest in Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is growing by the day, with close to a dozen clubs now making contact over a potential January deal, and with one Premier League side now emerging as a strong contender for his signature.

The Norway international enjoyed an excellent campaign for Wolves last time out, netting 14 times in 38 appearances for the Old Gold. And while they rejected two offers from Newcastle over the summer – the second one totalling £55m (€64m, $74m) – their stance over his sale has shifted considerably in the intervening months.

As we exclusively revealed earlier last week, Wolves are ready to cash in if their £40m (€46m, $54m) asking price is met, with the club seemingly determined to cash in on their assets while still a Premier League side and with the club preparing for their now-inevitable relegation to the Championship.

That stance has significantly fuelled the chase, and we exclusively confirmed the news, confirmed 24 hours later by David Ornstein, that Leeds had been contacted by intermediaries trying to broker a deal.

Talk of a prospective move to Elland Road was also fuelled over the weekend when the striker’s agent was in attendance for Leeds’ 1-0 win over Fulham, which saw Daniel Farke’s side reinforce their survival credentials.

Now sources at Molineux can confirm enquiries have arrived for the in-demand striker from not just the Premier League, but also in the Bundesliga and Serie A as well.

While Leeds United remain keen, a deal to bring the 25-year-old, who has six goals this season, to West Yorkshire, a transfer is difficult for the Whites to pull off, not least as the club tries to keep a tight lid on their finances.

However, Leeds are keen to sign a new striker; they are likely to see if a loan-to-buy deal can be struck; the club unable to meet Wolves’ asking price as things stand.

Strand Larsen competition heats up as Palace thrust into contention

In addition to Leeds, we’re told both Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest are also firmly in the hunt, with all three clubs convinced the Norwegian could be a significant January upgrade to their attacking options.

However, the race is now far wider than that trio alone, and we understand that Crystal Palace – seeking a replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta as the Frenchman continues to attract attention from Juventus – are ready to show their hand in the transfer race.

We exclusively revealed the Eagles have seen attempts to sign Callum Wilson shut down by West Ham, with their owner, David Sullivan, now deciding to keep the experienced striker following his poacher’s goal winner at Tottenham on Saturday.

With regards to Strand Larsen, he was initially brought to Molineux by current Palace director of football Matt Hobbs, so it’s perhaps not that surprising to see the Norway international being tipped for a move to Selhurst Park this month.

As it stands, though, sources confirm that around 10 clubs have made formal or informal approaches so far, and that number is expected to swell this week.

Crucially, however, we are told the player is open to leaving this month, and that has been reflected by Wolves manager Rob Edwards’ decision to start him on the bench in Sunday’s goalless draw with Newcastle.

Those close to Strand Larsen say he is attracted by the prospect of joining a side competing higher up the table and is prepared to make the jump if the right offer lands.

With the player open to a move and Wolves willing to sell at the right price, the situation is expected to accelerate quickly. Several clubs are preparing fresh proposals.

Fabrizio Romano’s Leeds claims dismissed; Liverpool walk away from second Wolves star

