Wolves, Fulham dominate PFA Championship Team of the Year

Wolves and Fulham dominate the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Championship Team of the Year.

Leaders Wolves, who have already secured promotion to the Premier League, and third-placed Fulham both boast three players each.

Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy, centre-back Willy Bolly and midfielder Ruben Neves are among the XI, alongside Fulham’s 17-year-old left-back Ryan Sessegnon, right-back Ryan Fredericks and midfielder Tom Cairney.

The rest of the team is made up of Cardiff defender Sol Bamba, Norwich midfielder James Maddison and forwards, Bobby Reid, Leon Clarke and Matej Vydra of Bristol City, Sheffield United and Derby respectively.