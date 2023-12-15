Wolves, Fulham monitoring explosive Marseille winger with view to January transfer window raid

Premier League duo Wolves and Fulham are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation of a former Premier League winger ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Gary O’Neil and Marco Silva are both expected to be handed funds to improve their squads in the new year, and the latest reports suggest that former Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr is on the radar of both clubs.

The 25-year-old moved to Marseille over the summer after spending four years at Vicarage Road, during which time he scored 34 goals in 131 games for the Hornets.

The French side paid an undisclosed fee for Sarr but he has struggled to show any sort of consistency in Ligue 1 so far, scoring three times in 13 league outings.

The Senegal international started the last two league games on the bench and there are suggestions that Marseille could consider offers for him in January.

Sarr remains a highly-rated player in England, having been a target for the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton in the past, but now it’s Wolves and Fulham who are being linked with a new year swoop for the player.

Reports suggest that both clubs monitoring Sarr’s situation at Marseille closely and are waiting to see whether he becomes available in January.

However, at this stage, it remains to be seen whether Marseille are prepared to give up on the winger and try and cash in during the winter window.

But if he does move, there is every likelihood that Sarr will end up back in England, having enjoyed success with Watford in the Premier League in the past.

Il y a 5 ans jour pour jour, Ismaila Sarr inscrivait ce but incroyable face à Astana ! ☄️ [🎥 : @staderennais] pic.twitter.com/diBPgSIV0t — 𝗝𝗼𝘂𝗲𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝗦𝗲́𝗻𝗲́𝗴𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗶𝘀 🇸🇳 (@JoueursSN) December 13, 2023

The former Rennes star would likely represent good value for money, given his English top-flight experience, while he has also scored 11 goals in 56 games for Senegal.

Wolves and Fulham are both back in Premier League action over the weekend, with O’Neill’s men heading to West on Sunday while the Cottagers travel to Newcastle on Saturday.

